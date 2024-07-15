Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 17,112 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 65.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,112 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $29,303,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 31,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 393,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,796,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.4% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 161,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,283,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.27.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,677,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,994,207. The firm has a market cap of $228.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $192.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.93 and a 200 day moving average of $169.99.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.86%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.66%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

