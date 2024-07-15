Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 4,678 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 4.5% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $18,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,541,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,513,701. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.57. The stock has a market cap of $164.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $106.63.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PM

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.