Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2024

Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROPGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the June 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 487,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Fuse Science Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DROP remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 386,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,992. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. Fuse Science has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

About Fuse Science

Fuse Science, Inc operates a cloud-based customer service software platform. The company also produces and sells sports nutrition and performance products. Its products include SkyPorts, a drone support technology and energy demand network that enables long distance flight required for drone-based commerce without the need for drones to return every 15 minutes to recharge; and XTRAX, a remote monitoring system designed to measure the production of solar and other renewable energy systems, as well as transmit the data via the cellular and radio frequency.

