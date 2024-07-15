Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.80

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.80 ($0.04), with a volume of 23747 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.95 ($0.04).

Fusion Antibodies Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.67 million, a PE ratio of -32.76 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

About Fusion Antibodies

(Get Free Report)

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development, antibody sequencing, antibody engineering, antibody humanization and rational affinity maturation platform, recombinant protein expression, and stable cell line development and cGMP scale up services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.