Games for a Living 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.02 Million (GFAL)

Games for a Living (GFAL) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 15th. Over the last week, Games for a Living has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Games for a Living token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Games for a Living has a total market capitalization of $34.02 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Games for a Living was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000305 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Games for a Living Profile
Games for a Living’s genesis date was March 13th, 2023. Games for a Living’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,382,832,695 tokens. The official website for Games for a Living is gamesforaliving.com. The official message board for Games for a Living is medium.com/@gfal. Games for a Living’s official Twitter account is @gfal_official.
Buying and Selling Games for a Living
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Games for a Living directly using U.S. dollars.
