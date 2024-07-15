Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) CEO Sells $756,000.00 in Stock

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,776.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Phillip Eyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of Gentherm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $810,600.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of Gentherm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $772,050.00.

Gentherm Stock Performance

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $51.24 on Monday. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $66.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average of $51.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on THRM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 86.1% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 44,050.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gentherm

(Get Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Articles

