GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.30.

Several research firms have commented on GTLB. Barclays dropped their target price on GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

Get GitLab alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GitLab

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $50.95 on Wednesday. GitLab has a 1 year low of $40.19 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average of $58.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 0.46.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.09. GitLab had a negative net margin of 68.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.66 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Merline Saintil sold 1,182 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $60,884.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $510,052.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $530,381.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,342,873.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 1,182 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $60,884.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,052.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,611 shares of company stock worth $2,398,115. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in GitLab by 2,107.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.