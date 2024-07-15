GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.30.
Several research firms have commented on GTLB. Barclays dropped their target price on GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.09. GitLab had a negative net margin of 68.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.66 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Merline Saintil sold 1,182 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $60,884.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $510,052.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $530,381.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,342,873.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 1,182 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $60,884.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,052.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,611 shares of company stock worth $2,398,115. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in GitLab by 2,107.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
