Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend by an average of 28.9% annually over the last three years. Gladstone Commercial has a dividend payout ratio of 1,500.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.74. 511,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.47, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $15.04.

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $35.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.41 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 3.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

