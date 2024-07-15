Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGROW) Short Interest Up 16.9% in June

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGROW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the June 15th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.
Gogoro Stock Performance
NASDAQ GGROW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.08. 10,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,914. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10. Gogoro has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.39.
About Gogoro
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gogoro
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Gogoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.