Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGROW) Short Interest Up 16.9% in June

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGROW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the June 15th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Gogoro Stock Performance

NASDAQ GGROW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.08. 10,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,914. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10. Gogoro has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.39.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc provides battery swapping services in Taiwan, India, and internationally. It also develops Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers. In addition, the company offers battery swapping technology in the form of hardware, software, and service, including Gogoro Smart Batteries, GoStation, Gogoro Network Software & Battery Management Systems, Smartscooter, GoReward, and related components and kits.

