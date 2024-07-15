Golden Sun Health Technology Group (NASDAQ:GSUN) & Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Head-To-Head Survey

Golden Sun Health Technology Group (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Free Report) and Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Golden Sun Health Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Laureate Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.9% of Golden Sun Health Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Laureate Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Golden Sun Health Technology Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Golden Sun Health Technology Group and Laureate Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Sun Health Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Laureate Education 8.19% 13.98% 6.22%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Sun Health Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Laureate Education 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Golden Sun Health Technology Group and Laureate Education, as reported by MarketBeat.

Laureate Education has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.14%. Given Laureate Education’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Laureate Education is more favorable than Golden Sun Health Technology Group.

Risk & Volatility

Golden Sun Health Technology Group has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laureate Education has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Golden Sun Health Technology Group and Laureate Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Sun Health Technology Group $6.16 million 2.17 -$5.79 million N/A N/A Laureate Education $1.51 billion 1.58 $107.59 million $0.74 20.49

Laureate Education has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Sun Health Technology Group.

Summary

Laureate Education beats Golden Sun Health Technology Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Sun Health Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers foreign language tutorial services; and TOEFL, IELTS, and school and college entrance examination training, as well as other education training management services. It also provides minor language purchase service courses; and develops an artificial intelligent teaching platform. In addition, the company offers educational management and consulting services, including branding, safety management, teacher training, supervision and evaluation, rating guidance services to the kindergartens. Further, it operates tutorial centers in Wenzhou city, Hangzhou city, Zhejiang province, and Shanghai City in China. The company was formerly known as Golden Sun Education Group Limited and changed its name to Golden Sun Education Group Limited in February 2024. Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About Laureate Education

(Get Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs. It also offers specialized courses for technical and vocational training; and senior high school. Its services are provides in Mexico, Peru, and the United States. The company was formerly known as Sylvan Learning Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Laureate Education, Inc. in May 2004. Laureate Education, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Sun Health Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Sun Health Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.