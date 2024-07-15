Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Short Interest Up 82.8% in June

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a growth of 82.8% from the June 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Graham Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of Graham stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.88. 109,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,096. Graham has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $34.72. The company has a market capitalization of $324.80 million, a P/E ratio of 69.49 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.69.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $49.07 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Graham will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graham

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GHM. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 8,163.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Graham by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

GHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Graham in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on GHM

About Graham

(Get Free Report)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.