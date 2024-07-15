Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Short Interest Down 24.9% in June

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 811,100 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the June 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 490,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $3.85 to $3.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPMT

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Granite Point Mortgage Trust

In related news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 27,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $83,243.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,066 shares in the company, valued at $372,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPMT. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 642,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPMT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.13. The company had a trading volume of 406,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,399. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $6.41. The firm has a market cap of $159.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.66%.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.