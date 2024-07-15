Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Short Interest Down 24.9% in June

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 811,100 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the June 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 490,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GPMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $3.85 to $3.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPMT
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Granite Point Mortgage Trust
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPMT. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 642,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GPMT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.13. The company had a trading volume of 406,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,399. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $6.41. The firm has a market cap of $159.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.66%.
About Granite Point Mortgage Trust
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Granite Point Mortgage Trust
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.