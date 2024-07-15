Grin Achieves Market Cap of $2.96 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Grin has a market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $141,771.79 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Grin has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,024.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.03 or 0.00619301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.22 or 0.00115037 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00037171 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.29 or 0.00262587 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00041416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00068149 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

