Grin (GRIN) Trading 2.8% Higher This Week

Grin (GRIN) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and $171,889.13 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0262 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,425.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.42 or 0.00612402 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009188 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.14 or 0.00112161 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00036669 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.42 or 0.00249771 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00041461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00069694 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.