GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 3,643 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 604.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 77.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $18.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,938,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,430,968. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.59. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $23.82.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.34). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is -4.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZIM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.60 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.01.

View Our Latest Report on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

(Free Report)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.