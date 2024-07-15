Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.50

Shares of Hannan Metals Ltd. (CVE:HAN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 118902 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Hannan Metals Stock Up 6.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.74 million, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Hannan Metals Company Profile

Hannan Metals Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Ireland and Peru. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned the San Martin project covering an area of 65,600 hectares located to the northwest of Tarapoto, Peru.

