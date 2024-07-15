Head-To-Head Comparison: RB Global (NYSE:RBA) versus International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM)

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) and International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares RB Global and International Monetary Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RB Global 8.08% 6.87% 2.85% International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RB Global and International Monetary Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RB Global $3.68 billion 3.95 $206.50 million $1.66 47.86 International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

RB Global has higher revenue and earnings than International Monetary Systems.

95.4% of RB Global shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of RB Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for RB Global and International Monetary Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RB Global 0 1 5 0 2.83 International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

RB Global presently has a consensus price target of $86.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.89%. Given RB Global’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe RB Global is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

Volatility and Risk

RB Global has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Monetary Systems has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RB Global beats International Monetary Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc., an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution. The company's brands include GovPlanet, an online marketplace for the sale of government and military assets; RB Auction, an onsite and online marketplace for selling and buying used equipment; IronPlanet, an online marketplace for selling and buying used equipment; Marketplace-E, an online solution that make offers/buy now format; Rouse Appraisals, a certified appraisal service solution; Ritchie List Mascus, an online equipment listing service and B2B dealer portal; CSAToday, an online reporting and analysis tool that gives sellers the ability to manage their vehicle assets and monitor sales performance; and Catastrophe Response Services. In addition, it offers title, data, transportation and logistics, refurbishing, inspection, and financial services. It serves customers across various asset classes, including automotive, commercial transportation, construction, government surplus, lifting and material handling, energy, mining, and agriculture. RB Global, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois.

About International Monetary Systems

International Monetary Systems Ltd. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the management and operation of a barter trade exchange. It offers electronic mail promotions, monthly statements, 24-hour authorization service and internet trading. The company was founded in July 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, WI.

