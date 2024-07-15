Head-To-Head Contrast: Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG) vs. Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) and Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and Campbell Soup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -4.21% -19.26% -6.42% Campbell Soup 7.85% 23.26% 6.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sow Good and Campbell Soup, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00 Campbell Soup 3 9 3 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Sow Good presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.95%. Campbell Soup has a consensus price target of $46.56, suggesting a potential upside of 2.40%. Given Campbell Soup’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Campbell Soup is more favorable than Sow Good.

This table compares Sow Good and Campbell Soup’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $16.07 million 14.24 -$3.06 million ($0.35) -64.46 Campbell Soup $9.36 billion 1.45 $858.00 million $2.47 18.41

Campbell Soup has higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Campbell Soup, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.7% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of Campbell Soup shares are held by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of Campbell Soup shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Sow Good has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Campbell Soup has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Campbell Soup beats Sow Good on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juice; and snacking products in foodservice in Canada. The Snacks segment retails Pepperidge Farm cookies, crackers, fresh bakery, and frozen products, that includes Goldfish crackers, Snyder's of Hanover pretzels, Lance sandwich crackers, Cape Cod and Kettle Brand potato chips, Late July snacks, Snack Factory pretzel crisps, Pop Secret popcorn, and other snacking products. This segment is also involved in the retail business in Latin America. It sells its products through retail food chains, mass discounters and merchandisers, club stores, convenience stores, drug stores, and dollar stores, as well as e-commerce and other retail, commercial, and non-commercial establishments, and independent contractor distributors. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Camden, New Jersey.

