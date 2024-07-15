Head to Head Review: Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) and RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR)

Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) and RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Intelligent Bio Solutions has a beta of 4.69, suggesting that its share price is 369% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RenovaCare has a beta of -99.34, suggesting that its share price is 10,034% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intelligent Bio Solutions and RenovaCare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intelligent Bio Solutions $1.26 million 4.63 -$10.63 million ($38.91) -0.05 RenovaCare N/A N/A -$4.47 million N/A N/A

Profitability

RenovaCare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intelligent Bio Solutions.

This table compares Intelligent Bio Solutions and RenovaCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intelligent Bio Solutions -354.86% -210.36% -89.33% RenovaCare N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.0% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of RenovaCare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Intelligent Bio Solutions and RenovaCare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intelligent Bio Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

RenovaCare beats Intelligent Bio Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc., a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities. The company was formerly known as GBS Inc. and changed its name to Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. in October 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Life Science Biosensor Diagnostics Pty Ltd.

About RenovaCare

RenovaCare, Inc., a development-stage biotech and medical device company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System, a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area. RenovaCare, Inc. has a strategic collaboration StemCell Systems GmbH for isolating and spraying self-donated stem cells to regenerate tissues and organs. The company was formerly known as Janus Resources, Inc. and changed its name RenovaCare, Inc.,to RenovaCare, Inc. in January 2014. RenovaCare, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

