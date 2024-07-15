Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Short Interest Update

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 824,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Henderson Land Development Price Performance

Henderson Land Development stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.93. The stock had a trading volume of 109,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,798. Henderson Land Development has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $3.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92.

Henderson Land Development Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1462 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Henderson Land Development’s previous dividend of $0.05.

About Henderson Land Development

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Hotel Room Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

