Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $25.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.46. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.51.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $173.47 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLI. FourWorld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 665.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

