HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised HomeStreet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HomeStreet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of HMST opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. HomeStreet has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $15.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.22.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). HomeStreet had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $41.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. Equities research analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $3,720,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,112,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 342,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 158,455 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 435,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 140,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 127,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

