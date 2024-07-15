Horizon Investment Services LLC Sells 126 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Horizon Investment Services LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. LPF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. LPF Advisors LLC now owns 38,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.63. 223,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.31. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

