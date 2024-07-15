Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Hovnanian Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOV opened at $158.70 on Thursday. Hovnanian Enterprises has a twelve month low of $65.22 and a twelve month high of $184.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.90 and its 200 day moving average is $151.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $950.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.58.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $6.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The company had revenue of $708.38 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hovnanian Enterprises

In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,123 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $157,276.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,383,252.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,123 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $157,276.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,383,252.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 24,686 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $3,481,713.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,805.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,816 shares of company stock valued at $4,820,417 in the last 90 days. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 3,541.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 309.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

