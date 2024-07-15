HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 792 ($10.14).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 660 ($8.45) to GBX 700 ($8.97) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 800 ($10.25) to GBX 830 ($10.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

In related news, insider Georges Elhedery acquired 26,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.13) per share, with a total value of £191,789.87 ($245,663.98). Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HSBC stock opened at GBX 663.10 ($8.49) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 689.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 647.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £124.40 billion, a PE ratio of 737.47, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.56. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 572.90 ($7.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 725.20 ($9.29).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,384.62%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

