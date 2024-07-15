Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target increased by Eight Capital from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

HBM has been the subject of several other reports. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cormark increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.70.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$12.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$5.46 and a 52 week high of C$14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.04.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$635.57 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 4.36%. Research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.7249725 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudbay Minerals

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$76,362.00. In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$76,362.00. Also, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total value of C$272,496.23. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.