Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Significant Wealth Partners LLC

Significant Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 56.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Humana by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Humana in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.05.

HUM stock traded up $7.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $389.99. 906,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.61 and a 52-week high of $530.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $355.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.45.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.38 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

