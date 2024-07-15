Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on INVE. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Identiv from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Identiv from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Identiv Price Performance

Shares of INVE stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.23. Identiv has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $9.26. The company has a market cap of $98.20 million, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Identiv had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $22.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Identiv will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary Kremen purchased 25,000 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.14 per share, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 265,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,161.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Identiv news, CEO Steven Humphreys acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $41,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 191,939 shares in the company, valued at $796,546.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Kremen purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.14 per share, with a total value of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 265,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,161.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 61,166 shares of company stock valued at $260,522. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Identiv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Identiv by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,190,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 395,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Identiv by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 108,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Identiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Roumell Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 426,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the period. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc, a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

