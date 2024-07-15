Informa plc (LON:INF) Receives GBX 875.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 875.40 ($11.21).
A number of research firms have issued reports on INF. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 975 ($12.49) to GBX 1,010 ($12.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, July 4th.
Informa Company Profile
Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.
