Insider Selling: Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Sells £93,884.28 in Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Murphy sold 223,534 shares of Assura stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.54), for a total value of £93,884.28 ($120,256.54).
- On Friday, July 5th, Jonathan Murphy bought 357 shares of Assura stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £149.94 ($192.06).
- On Tuesday, May 21st, Jonathan Murphy purchased 198,975 shares of Assura stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £85,559.25 ($109,592.99).
- On Tuesday, May 7th, Jonathan Murphy acquired 774 shares of Assura stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £325.08 ($416.40).
LON AGR opened at GBX 42.38 ($0.54) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04. Assura Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 37.54 ($0.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 50.12 ($0.64). The stock has a market cap of £1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,238.00, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 42.34.
Several research firms have weighed in on AGR. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Assura to an “add” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.61) price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday, July 4th.
Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.
