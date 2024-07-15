Insider Selling: Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC) CAO Sells 27,000 Shares of Stock

Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) CAO Patrick Shay Malone sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $66,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 228,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,672.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dakota Gold Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 107,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,359. Dakota Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42.

Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Dakota Gold

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Dakota Gold by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dakota Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Dakota Gold by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dakota Gold by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 303,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 17,473 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dakota Gold by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,866,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after buying an additional 100,799 shares during the period. 37.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/ Whistler Gulch, the Barrick Option, Richmond Hill and Homestake Paleoplacer Properties located in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota.

Featured Stories

