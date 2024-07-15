Insider Selling: Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) VP Sells $123,348.60 in Stock

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $123,348.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 208,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,793.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew John Kurtenbach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 9th, Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 269 shares of Daktronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $3,725.65.

On Monday, July 1st, Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 857 shares of Daktronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $11,912.30.

Daktronics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DAKT opened at $13.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.12. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $14.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Institutional Trading of Daktronics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAKT. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Daktronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Daktronics by 31.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Daktronics by 150.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Daktronics by 831.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Daktronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

