Insider Selling: Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO Sells 11,550 Shares of Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 11,550 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $25,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,741,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,900,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 10th, David Michael Barrett sold 12,300 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $25,461.00.

On Monday, July 8th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,874 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $24,636.04.

On Friday, July 5th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,660 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $24,656.80.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 16,474 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $24,711.00.

On Monday, July 1st, David Michael Barrett sold 16,200 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $24,786.00.

On Friday, June 28th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,630 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $24,778.70.

On Wednesday, June 26th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,300 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $24,613.00.

On Monday, June 24th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,860 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $24,615.60.

On Thursday, June 20th, David Michael Barrett sold 18,430 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $24,327.60.

On Monday, June 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 11,072 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $14,836.48.

Expensify Trading Down 6.3 %

EXFY traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $2.10. 1,471,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,228. Expensify, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $181.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXFY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Expensify in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expensify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXFY. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Expensify by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,359,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,037 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Expensify by 396.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 714,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 570,495 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expensify by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,346,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 476,687 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Expensify by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expensify by 57,044.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 161,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 160,864 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Featured Stories

