Insider Selling: Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) EVP Sells 2,136 Shares of Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,136 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $192,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anila Lingamneni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 6th, Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of Haemonetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $218,975.00.

Haemonetics Price Performance

Haemonetics stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.20. 429,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,409. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $70.74 and a 12 month high of $97.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Haemonetics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haemonetics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 823.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 17,161 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 6.9% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 40.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 311.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 19,510 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

Further Reading

