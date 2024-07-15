Insider Selling: Hannan Metals Ltd. (CVE:HAN) Director Sells 22,500 Shares of Stock

Hannan Metals Ltd. (CVE:HAN – Get Free Report) Director Harvey Lim sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total value of C$11,137.50.
Harvey Lim also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 10th, Harvey Lim sold 5,000 shares of Hannan Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total value of C$2,475.00.
Hannan Metals Stock Up 6.4 %
Shares of CVE:HAN traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$0.50. 129,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,088. The stock has a market cap of C$54.74 million, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.65. Hannan Metals Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.14 and a 12-month high of C$0.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.31.
Hannan Metals Company Profile
Hannan Metals Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Ireland and Peru. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned the San Martin project covering an area of 65,600 hectares located to the northwest of Tarapoto, Peru.
