Insider Selling: Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Director Sells $61,300.00 in Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) Director Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $61,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 756,283 shares in the company, valued at $9,272,029.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cyrus Harmon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, Cyrus Harmon sold 20,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $215,400.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $54,650.00.

On Friday, May 31st, Cyrus Harmon sold 15,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $141,150.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $54,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Cyrus Harmon sold 15,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $142,650.00.

Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.30 on Monday. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.86.

Olema Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OLMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OLMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Olema Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

