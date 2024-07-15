Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells 3,600 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.97, for a total value of $1,169,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $42,246.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of UTHR traded up $5.88 on Monday, reaching $327.26. 405,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,437. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.64. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $330.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $290.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.19.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The firm had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $406,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,662,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,053,212,000 after acquiring an additional 20,373 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 23,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

