Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Sells 21,949 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 21,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $191,395.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Zuora Price Performance

NYSE ZUO opened at $9.00 on Monday. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.18.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $109.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Craig Hallum downgraded Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zuora from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZUO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zuora

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 514,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 237,548 shares during the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new position in Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,620,000. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Zuora by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Zuora by 889.9% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 151,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 136,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zuora by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,609,000 after acquiring an additional 435,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.