Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Morgan Stanley

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INSM has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, July 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Insmed from $45.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Insmed from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Insmed from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Insmed from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.50.

Insmed Price Performance

Insmed stock opened at $76.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.35 and its 200 day moving average is $35.98. Insmed has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $77.93.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.76 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $129,591.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,406.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 295,842 shares of company stock worth $13,762,062. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Insmed by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,509,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,636,000 after buying an additional 383,714 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter worth $43,973,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter worth $45,029,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,439,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,048,000 after buying an additional 79,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,870,000 after buying an additional 927,040 shares during the last quarter.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

