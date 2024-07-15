Internet Computer (ICP) One Day Volume Tops $133.92 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $4.46 billion and approximately $133.92 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for $9.56 or 0.00015023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 40.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00043057 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009188 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00010034 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 521,049,536 coins and its circulating supply is 466,560,197 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.