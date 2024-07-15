Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Earns Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $760.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $770.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $687.22.

Get Intuit alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Stock Up 2.0 %

INTU opened at $641.95 on Friday. Intuit has a 12 month low of $473.56 and a 12 month high of $676.62. The company has a market cap of $179.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $623.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $630.55.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.80 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total transaction of $44,838,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 193.6% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 12,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.