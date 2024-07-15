Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0715 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This is a boost from Invesco Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Invesco Bond Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE:VBF opened at $16.38 on Monday. Invesco Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $16.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.68.
About Invesco Bond Fund
