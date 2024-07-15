Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0715 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This is a boost from Invesco Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Invesco Bond Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:VBF opened at $16.38 on Monday. Invesco Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $16.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.68.

About Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

