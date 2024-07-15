Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 311,100 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the June 15th total of 228,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 741,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 27,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 66,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCQ stock remained flat at $19.34 during trading hours on Monday. 652,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,901. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.21. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $19.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0673 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.