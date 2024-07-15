Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0628 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.

Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VKQ stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a one year low of $7.94 and a one year high of $10.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.61.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

