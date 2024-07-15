Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0771 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $12.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.81. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $12.65.
About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust
