Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0771 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $12.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.81. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $12.65.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

