Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives $17.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.57.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IREN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley cut their target price on Iris Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IREN

Institutional Trading of Iris Energy

Iris Energy Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IREN. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 613,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 196,635 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Iris Energy by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 356,752 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Iris Energy by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 62,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 34,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Iris Energy by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,485,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 368,140 shares during the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IREN opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. Iris Energy has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $7.04.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.41 million.

Iris Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.