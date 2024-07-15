iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Hits New 12-Month High at $99.57

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.57 and last traded at $99.56, with a volume of 64586 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.52.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.22 and a 200 day moving average of $99.03.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,803,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $670,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.