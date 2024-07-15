iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 497.8% in the first quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 148,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,009,000 after buying an additional 123,290 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 75,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,100,000 after buying an additional 15,256 shares during the last quarter. LPF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. LPF Advisors LLC now owns 64,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,137,000 after buying an additional 14,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.94. The company had a trading volume of 27,796,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,199,953. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.95. The stock has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $102.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

