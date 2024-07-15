iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $59.39

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.39 and last traded at $59.72, with a volume of 64280 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.46.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 25,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 172,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

