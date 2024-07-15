iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.48

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.48 and last traded at $42.12, with a volume of 65457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.49.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.67. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,094,000.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

